State Withholds Permit, Requiring Cancellation Of Fourth Of July Fete

ONEONTA – Lacking a mass-gathering permits from the state Health Department, organizers announced a few minutes ago that Oneonta’s Hometown Fourth of July Festival in Neahwa Park has been cancelled.

“We are hoping that when the social-distancing requirements are relaxed and it is safe for families to gather that we will be able to hold a smaller festival in honor of our community’s wonderful essential workers who have risked their health and the health of their loved ones to serve us all during this pandemic,” said Carol Mandigo, who chairs the First Night Committee, which organizes the event.

Nonetheless, the First Night Committee intends to go forward with its The Great Otsego Outdoor Challenge, co-sponsored by LEAF, and the second Super Smash Brothers Play at Home Video Game Tournament.

First Night is also discussing a collaboration with the City of Oneonta to help provide entertainment on Main Street during the reopening of our local businesses.