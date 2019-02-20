Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Steady Stream Of Voters At Delgado’s Open House Steady Stream Of Voters At Delgado’s Open House 02/20/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Congressman Opens Otsego County Office Steady Stream Of Voters At Delgado’s Open House At the open house at his new Oneonta office this afternoon, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19th, listens to retired Hartwick College biology professor Laura Malloy explain why it was important to invest in local businesses and green technology instead of in big corporations and fossil fuels. In his welcoming remarks, Delgado said he will continue to do “Town Hall” meetings throughout the district because his priority is to be accessible to his constituents. “There is a genuine thirst for this level of representation,” he said. Delgado’s new office is on the fifth floor of 189 Main St., sharing space with Otsego Now and the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. It is Delgado’s third office in 19th District and will be open 10 a.m-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Congressman Delgado To Open Oneonta Office Vintage Tractors On Display At Swart Wilcox Open House Oneontans Are Invited To Open House Next Thursday