Step Dancers, Corned BeefFeatured At St. Pat’s Dinner

Hartwick’s O’Donnell-Kelley School of Dance brought the sounds and steps of Ireland to The Knights of Columbus Tekawitha Council 10968 annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner this evening at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Parish Hall in Cooperstown. High-stepping out front is Tess DiLorenzo. Behind her, from left, are McKenna Selleck, Morgan Kelley and Morgan Stevens. Inset at right is Fred Lemister, the evening’s official Leprechaun. At left is Chef Joe Carentz, who’s been contributing his expertise in the kitchen for years. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)