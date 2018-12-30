Stephen J. Junick, 71; Facilities Supervisor, Albany VA Hospital

CHERRY VALLEY – Stephen John Junick, who retired from the Albany VA hospital at supervisor of facilities management, quietly passed away on Dec. 24, 2018. He was 71 years old.

Stephen was born on Feb. 26, 1947, in Manhattan, to Michael Junick and Rosalie Thompson.

Stephen served three years in the Army with the 547th Engineer, serving a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return home from Vietnam, he was awarded an honorable discharge with physical disability.

Following his discharge, Stephen married Kathleen M. Perry of Congers. On March 15, 1969. They had three children, Karen Ann, Jennifer Holly, and Eric Stephen.

Stephen worked for several years as a union carpenter. He then worked for more than 30 years at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, as a carpenter foreman and locksmith. He

retired in 2014 as supervisor of facilities management.

Stephen enjoyed fishing with his son and then his grandsons, golfing with his wife, family, and friends, horse racing, and trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his three children, Karen, Jennifer (husband Joshua Yerdon), and Eric, his three grandchildren, Ethan Junick of Clifton Park, Xander and Jadyn

Yerdon, both of Galway. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Anne Lee of Sarasota, Fla., and several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and two great, great nephews.

He was predeceased by both his mother and father, and his brother, Michael.

At Stephen’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.

There will be a two-hour calling time to offer condolences to his family. For date and time, check back with www.ottmanfuneralhome.com/Obituaries