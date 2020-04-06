Stephen Layman, 93; World War II Vet; Amphenol Retiree

ONEONTA – Stephen Layman, 93, a World War II veteran and Amphenol retiree, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at Delhi Nursing Center.

He was born April 6, 1926, in Carlisle, the son of Stephen and Lydia (Mattice) Layman. He married Doris (Davenport) Layman and they were married for 67 years.

Stephen was an aerial gunner for the Army Air Force in World War II. He retired from Amphenol in Sidney. He was a member of the Oneonta Moose Club.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents; wife, Doris Layman; sisters, Ethel, Drew, Marion and brothers, Alfred and Manley.

Survivors are his three children, Bruce and Gloria Layman, Darlene and Michael Schmitt, and Gloria and Jim Maerz; eight grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Melissa, Amy, Angela, Stephen, Diane and Susan; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mabel Page; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions there will be no public memorial service at this time.

Interment will be held at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

Interment will be held at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.