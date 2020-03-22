Still No Official Otsego County Cases

County COVID-19

Free As Of Today

However, Shortage Of Testing

May Be The Reason, Bond Says

By ELIZABETH COOPER • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Coronavirus is expected to turn up in Otsego County one of these days, but so far, so good.

As of this morning, there are still no official positive cases of the COVID-19 virus among county residents, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

But that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t here, because not everyone who has symptoms that might indicate COVID-19 can get tested, she cautioned.

As of four hours ago, the New York Times was reporting 78 deaths from the virus in New York State.

“The health department is aware that testing supplies may be limited and reserved for the most severely ill,” she said “If you see a medical provider and are told you may have COVID-19 but a test is not available, you must isolate yourself at home to reduce potential spread of the virus.”

Bond stressed that practicing social distancing and the other COVID-19 protocols is very important at this time, and those who think they might have it must stay away from others.

That means staying at least 6 feet away from people who are not in your household, washing your hands frequently, especially after handling objects touched by others, and staying away from others completely if you feel sick.

“It is more important than ever to stay home if you are sick,” she said.

Bassett Healthcare Network spokeswoman Karen Huxtable-Hooker said people continue to call the Network’s COVID-19 hotline, 607-547-5555 in large numbers. Yesterday 250 calls came in, but numbers during the week were higher. Weekday tallies have been as high as 500, she said last week.

If you are experiencing symptoms you are concerned could be the virus, call the hotline and a medical professional will assess your condition. If they deem necessary they will make an appointment for you at one of the Network’s COVID-19 sites.

Please keep checking www.allotsego.com for more information.