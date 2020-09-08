Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Storm Takes Down Trees, Cuts Power in Oneonta Storm Takes Down Trees, Cuts Power in Oneonta 09/08/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Storm Downs Trees, Cuts Power in Oneonta Max Meo, his father Mario Meo and other neighbors move two trees that had just blown down across Swart Hollow Road in Oneonta, following the storms that raged across the county on Monday. NYSEG reported power outages across New York’s southern tier due to high winds, including more than 1,750 customers without power in Otsego County as of 3 pm. (Mike Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)