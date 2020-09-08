By: Libby Cudmore  09/08/2020  9:35 am
Storm Takes Down Trees, Cuts Power in Oneonta

 Breaking News

Storm Downs Trees,

Cuts Power in Oneonta

Max Meo, his father Mario Meo and other neighbors move two trees that had just blown down across Swart Hollow Road in Oneonta, following the storms that raged across the county on Monday. NYSEG reported power outages across New York’s southern tier due to high winds, including more than 1,750 customers without power in Otsego County as of 3 pm. (Mike Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)

