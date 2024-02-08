Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo provided by Susan Sklenarik)

Stunner of a Quilt Could Be Yours

ONEONTA—An array of quilts made by members of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will be on display February 15-18 and February 22-25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s Wilbur Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue. An open house for the quilt show will be held on Friday, February 16 from 4-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For the last 10 years or so, SVQG-featured quilts have adorned the walls during CANO’s popular Chili Bowl, set this year for Saturday, February 10. The drawing for the raffle quilt (pictured above), which generally brings in a couple thousand dollars, organizers said, will be on Sunday, February 25. Money raised from the raffle is used to help fund projects made during the year that are donated to local individuals and community organizations. These projects include such items as comfort, fidget, and remembrance quilts, pillowcases, placemats, and fleece buddy blankets, some of which will be on display at the quilt show along with a variety of personal quilts made by SVQG members. For more information on the SVQG, visit susqvalleyquilters.org.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 15 Celebrate Pride At Writers Salon WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Celebrate Pride with the Otsego Pride Alliance at this month’s salon. Open mic is open to all to share stories, poems, formally experimental social media posts, monologues and any other forms of written creative expression. Followed by a presentation by the OPA’s invited writer and Writers Salon co-curator April Ford, who wrote “Carousel” (Inanna 2020), which won the 2020 International Book Awards–LGBTQ Fiction prize. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC—Sign up…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…