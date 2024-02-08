(Photo provided by Susan Sklenarik)

Stunner of a Quilt Could Be Yours

ONEONTA—An array of quilts made by members of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will be on display February 15-18 and February 22-25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s Wilbur Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue. An open house for the quilt show will be held on Friday, February 16 from 4-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For the last 10 years or so, SVQG-featured quilts have adorned the walls during CANO’s popular Chili Bowl, set this year for Saturday, February 10. The drawing for the raffle quilt (pictured above), which generally brings in a couple thousand dollars, organizers said, will be on Sunday, February 25. Money raised from the raffle is used to help fund projects made during the year that are donated to local individuals and community organizations. These projects include such items as comfort, fidget, and remembrance quilts, pillowcases, placemats, and fleece buddy blankets, some of which will be on display at the quilt show along with a variety of personal quilts made by SVQG members. For more information on the SVQG, visit susqvalleyquilters.org.