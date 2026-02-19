Visitors to Sugaring Off Sundays can enjoy “jack wax,” a syrup-snow taffy traditionally a feature of the “sugaring off” party held at sugar houses to celebrate the end of the syrup harvest. (Photo courtesy of Fenimore Farm and Country Village)

Sugaring Off Sundays: a Sweet Tradition Returns

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Farm and Country Village announced the return next month of Sugaring Off Sundays, a Cooperstown tradition celebrating the magic of maple sugaring. Every Sunday in March, families and visitors of all ages can enjoy a day of hands-on activities, delicious food and immersive experiences.

Each Sunday March 1-29 begins with a pancake breakfast served in the Louis C. Jones Center inside the main barn, featuring freshly-made pancakes with toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, salsa, and real maple syrup provided by Otsego County Maple Growers. Local producers will also offer maple goods for purchase.

After breakfast, guests are invited to explore the historic village, where interpreters demonstrate the full maple syrup–making process, from tree tapping with traditional and modern spiles to the evolution of sugaring methods across centuries. Visitors can watch the transformation from sap to syrup using historic wooden buckets, open-fire boiling and a modern outdoor arch.

According to a press release, families will enjoy a variety of interactive activities, including the creation of jack wax—made by drizzling hot syrup over fresh snow—a timeless maple-season treat. Children can participate in historic games such as Snow Snake, a Haudenosaunee winter tradition, and craft their own “snow dart” to test on the snow track each Sunday afternoon (weather permitting). A special full-size Snow Snake workshop takes place on Saturday, March 14 (pre-registration required).

Visitors are encouraged to meet the farm’s beloved animals, including sheep, goats, cows, horses, chickens, pigs, and turkeys. Fan favorites Lucy and Ethel the pigs and Laverne the chicken will greet guests, and Nutmeg, the farm’s Jersey cow, is expected to welcome a new calf next month.

Throughout the historic village, buildings will be open with live demonstrations by museum interpreters. Blacksmiths will work on forging a waffle maker modeled after a piece in the museum’s collection, officials said, while Bump Tavern’s kitchen showcases 19th-century recipes using maple syrup and sugar. Visitors can watch historic 1845 maple recipes being printed in the Print Shop and take home their own printed copy. The Pharmacy demonstrates how maple was once used to sweeten throat lozenges, highlighting the ingredient’s long medicinal history. Families can also enjoy a ride on the Empire State Carousel, warm and operating inside its heated pavilion, and stop by the Bump Tavern photo station for a take-home souvenir portrait.

Wagon rides through the historic village can also be enjoyed each Sunday, weather permitting, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Todd’s General Store and the Fenimore Farm Store will be open with handmade goods, maple treats, and unique souvenirs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, March 15, special guest and local influencer Benji Spears will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., joining guests for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed breakfast before heading to Bump Tavern for a festive gathering featuring a cash bar, brunch-themed specialty drinks, and live music. There is no additional charge for this program and all are welcome to join in the fun.

New this year according to officials, guests can pre-purchase their tickets online at www.fenimorefarm.org. While preregistration is not required, purchasing tickets in advance provides faster access to breakfast and helps streamline the day’s activities.

Sugaring Off Sundays will be held on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the historic village and activities will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sugaring Off Sundays 2026 is sponsored by Wayne Bank.