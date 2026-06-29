TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 30

Live Demonstration of Horses

Getting Their Shoes

DEMONSTRATION—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Live Horseshoeing Demonstration. Learn how proper hoof care keeps farm horses healthy and comfortable. Also held 7/2. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1474164558087046&set=a.563640059139505

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Goodyear Lake, Maryland. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of stuffed shells, tossed salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic knots and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

DEEP DIVE—2 p.m. “Fenimore Deep-Dive: Kevin Gray, Manager of Arts Education.” Take a closer look at artwork or objects from the Fenimore Art Museum’s extensive collections. Presented last Tuesday of each month online by Zoom. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—5-7 p.m. “Book Bling and Bevvies with Julia.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1384555390148203&set=pcb.1384556010148141

RENTERS—6 p.m. “Renters: Know Your Rights Workshop.” Presented by the Legal Aid Society of Mid New York. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

BOARD MEETING—7 p.m. Meeting of the Village Board of Richfield Springs. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

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