Monday, June 22 is the deadline for artists, community groups, schools, businesses, and creative makers of all ages to submit proposals for this year’s Scarecrow Village. (Photo provided)

Fenimore Farm Announces Call for Artists for Inaugural ‘Scarecrow Village: Once Upon a Time’

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Farm and Country Village invites artists, community groups, schools, businesses, and creative makers of all ages to submit proposals for this year’s “Scarecrow Village: Once Upon a Time,” which organizers describe as a “whimsical autumn experience celebrating fairy tales, folklore, fantasy, and beloved storybook characters.”

Submissions will be reviewed based on creativity, craftsmanship, originality and alignment with the event theme. Artists and groups interested in participating can access the online application at https://www.fenimorefarm.org/scarecrow-village/

Set against the backdrop of Fenimore Farm’s historic country village, Scarecrow Village will be a self-guided walking tour featuring outdoor displays with one-of-a-kind handmade scarecrow creations inspired by classic tales and legendary characters. According to a press release, organizers are now seeking original design concepts from artists and creators interested in participating in the seasonal installation.

This year’s “Once Upon a Time” theme encourages participants to draw inspiration from fairy tales, folklore, fantasy worlds, nursery rhymes, literary classics, historical legends, and imaginative storytelling traditions. From dragons and enchanted forests to storybook heroes and mythical creatures, artists are encouraged to think creatively and bring their interpretations to life through scarecrow design, officials said.

Selected scarecrow installations will be displayed throughout the grounds during the fall season, offering visitors a “playful and immersive experience celebrating creativity, storytelling, and community participation.”

Fenimore Farm welcomes submissions from professional artists, amateur creators, schools, nonprofits, families and community organizations. Applications are now open, and interested participants are encouraged to submit a concept proposal outlining their scarecrow design idea.

Additional information regarding guidelines, deadlines, installation requirements, and participation details can be found within the application.