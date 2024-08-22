Summer Dreams Briefs: August 22, 2024

CAA Exhibits Open Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will open its new exhibits with a reception at the galleries, 22 Main Street, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 23. “Made in New York: Home” is a fine craft invitational show highlighting functional and non-functional home goods by local and regional craftspeople. There will also be a memorial photography exhibit and sale displaying the work of the late local photographer and CAA member Michael J. Nasso Jr. It will feature his extensive body of work from across North America.

Simonson To Present Talk

ONEONTA—Local historian Mark Simonson will give a talk titled “Oneonta Celebrations through the Years” at the Swart-Wilcox House Museum’s Summer Sunday Series event on August 25.

The free lecture will begin at 1 p.m. and cover the city’s long history of special events and festivals. Attendees should bring a folding lawn chair or blanket.

Premiere of Film is Sunday

WEST KORTRIGHT—The West Kortright Centre’s Film Festival will feature the New York premiere of its “Best Picture,” “Best Rural Film,” and “Best Documentary” selection at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 25. “Ain’t Got Time to Die,” by rural Pennsylvania filmmaker Martin Krafft, follows two years of Krafft’s travels and hiking adventures with Rachel Heisham, a woman fighting a terminal cancer diagnosis. Krafft became increasingly involved in Heisham’s life as her health deteriorated, and he traveled with her to document her hometown in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

Starting the film with no budget, Krafft fundraised from friends and family in order to hire award-winning editor Emma Thatcher. For more information or to view the trailer, visit https://www.martinkrafft.com/aint-got-time-to-die.

Wellness Fair To Return

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Third Annual Wellness Fair at Spring Park in Richfield Springs will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. This free event will feature tables from a wide variety of local organizations, face painting, music, healthy food tastings and food from the Richfield Springs Co-Op. The local fire department will offer blood pressure checks and the County Sheriff’s Office will run fingerprinting.

Phillips Gives Artist Talk

MIDDLEFIELD—Hartwick-based self-taught artist Lucia Phillips will speak about her artistic education and sources of inspiration at The Art Garage at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. The gallery will open at 4 p.m. for light refreshments and a preview of the exhibit “CrazyCool!!!,” which features work by Phillips and five other local and regional artists. Reservations are recommended but not required, and can be made by contacting leartgarage@gmail.com. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through September 14, or any day by appointment, (315) 941-9607.