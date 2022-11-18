SUNY Athletic Trainer Leads State Group

Lauren Stephenson

ONEONTA—The New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association has named Lauren Stephenson, athletic trainer at SUNY Oneonta Athletics, as the new president of the organization. NYSATA stands to advance the profession of athletic training for the purpose of enhancing the quality of healthcare for the physically active in New York State.

As president of the organization, Stephenson plans to draw on her business consulting and administration experience to elevate the profession and awareness of athletic trainers with the goal of improving the general public’s understanding of what athletic trainers do and the importance of their role in protecting the health and well-being of the physically active. She also aims to bolster diversity and inclusion initiatives while working to get legislative goals passed in New York State. This includes an ongoing effort to pass a bill that would require licensure for athletic trainers, rather than just a certification.

“I am excited to step into the role as president of the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association and work toward elevating the profession both internally and externally,” said Stephenson. “I’m looking forward to using my past experience to create a solid organizational structure, strengthen engagement among members and increase public awareness.”

An athlete her whole life, Stephenson decided to go into athletic training as it combined her love of medicine, specifically emergency medicine, with sports and being a part of a team. She enjoys making a difference in her patients’ lives and is deeply invested in how her athlete-patients are doing on and off the field and court. Her involvement in NYSATA began because of her interest in public perception and recognition of athletic trainers. She joined the organization in 2011 and has been involved in various public relations projects, lobby days and letter writing campaigns on behalf of the governmental affairs committee.

Stephenson’s term as president will run for two years and she will step down in June 2024.