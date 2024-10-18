“Twin Visions” is a solo show of double exposure photographs by Art and Design senior Sean Eaves on view in the Open Space Gallery. (Photo courtesy of SUNY Oneonta)

SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery Opens Two New Student Exhibitions

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery has opened “Twin Visions” and “Project Open Call: Fall 2024,” two new student exhibitions on view through October 26 while classes are in session or by appointment.

“Twin Visions” is a solo show of double exposure photographs by Art and Design senior Sean Eaves on view in the Open Space Gallery. A reception with remarks from Eaves is set for Thursday, October 24 from 5-7 p.m.

“By digitally manipulating and overlaying two different photographs, Eaves has created a series of hauntingly familiar black and white images where the viewer often feels off-balance or unsure and is consistently left with the need to look deeper, both to pull apart the two images in their mind and to untangle the perceived meaning of their combined composition,” said SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery Director Sarah Simpson.

“The main objective of this work is to show that even though daily life may seem boring at times, there is always something beautiful to be seen if you’re looking. Through this exhibition, Eaves hopes to show a new perspective on how people view the world around them, bringing two aspects of life together to create something whole and beautiful—two moments in time forever intertwined,” Simpson explained.

“Project Open Call: Fall 2024” is an annual group show of new work submitted by SUNY Oneonta students to the gallery’s semesterly open call, on view in the Project Space Gallery. This year’s show features work by Lulu Q. Burkowski, Michael Conte, Jeanine Gonzalez, Sarah Green, Victoria Hallenbeck, Kento Igarashi, Olivia Rose MacGiffert, Izzy Madori, Lexi Rockefeller and Aarianna Stickney. A reception for this show will also be held on Thursday, October 24 from 5-7 p.m.

“Project Open Call is a program that accepts applications at the end of every semester for consideration in student shows in the following semester,” said Simpson. “Students may submit either personal work or course work and can apply for inclusion in a curated group exhibition or with an original idea for a solo or group show.”

Admission to the gallery and receptions is free and open to the public, and visitors can receive parking passes through the University Police Department. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Sarah Simpson at Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or (607) 436-2445.