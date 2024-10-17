Advertisement. Advertise with us

Time Running Out for ‘Luck of the Draw’

The winner of the King’s Crown Raffle will take home Tracy Helgeson’s “Green Landscape.” (Photo courtesy CAA)

COOPERSTOWN—“Luck of the Draw” is currently underway at the Cooperstown Art Association, and there’s still time to participate in this biannual fundraiser.

“This fan-favorite fundraiser comes around every other year,” according to a media release. “Luck of the Draw begins with an exhibit that features 80 pieces of artwork donated by our very generous local artists and craftspeople. Eighty tickets for this event are available for sale, and ticket holders will get to rank each artwork in the exhibit on a ‘wish list,’ which is then used during the final ticket drawing event to determine what work of art they go home with. You can’t lose!”

Tickets can be purchased through Saturday, October 19, pending availability.

Ticket holders can “up the odds” by taking part in the “Joker’s Wild Raffle,” also available for purchase at CAA.

“For $2.00 apiece and 3 for $5.00, buy as many as you like. The lucky individual whose raffle ticket is drawn automatically wins their first choice of the artworks on display,” organizers said.

There is also a King’s Crown Raffle, in which Luck of the Draw ticket holders can purchase a $20.00 raffle ticket to be eligible to win “Green Landscape” by Tracy Helgeson.

The Cooperstown Art Association is located at 22 Main Street. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/luck-of-the-draw.html.

