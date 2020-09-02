SUNY Oneonta RAs Threaten Strike

ONEONTA – Asking for minimum wage, an increase in board compensation and payment when forced to isolate, Resident Assistants at SUNY Oneonta have posted a series of demands on the social media site Instagram.

“We call on SUNY Oneonta’s president , Dr. Barbara Jean Morris, who made $275,000 in 2019, to guarantee fair payment for RAs that work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group wrote in a post that went up this morning.

The group is asking to be paid $11.80 an hour while working at the front desk while CDC guidelines are in place, increasing board compensation for RAs serving beyond two semesters from $600 to $900, single rooms on request and that any RA who has to go into quarantine or isolation continue to be paid half of what they would be paid.

“RAs must physically interact with residents to do their jobs,” they wrote. “We’re instructed to go door-to-door. Even with masks, we and our community are put at risk. The least the college could do is ensure that RAs who test positive on the job are properly compensated for their work.”

The group has given Morris five days to meet their demands or they will reduce their role to “emergency only”