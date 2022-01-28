SUNY Oneonta student found at OPT garage passes away

A SUNY Oneonta student found unconscious outside an Oneonta Public Transit parking garage Thursday morning died from his injuries later that night.

Oneonta Police say Transit workers found Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, outside the Silas Lane garage at 6:50 a.m. on January 27. Responders took him first to A.O. Fox Hospital, then to Bassett in Cooperstown, where he died.

Oneonta Police Chief Chris Witzenberg said workers discovered Mr. Lopresti-Castro in an area that is not well lit and is, at this time, obscured by snow banks. No cause of death has yet been released, but Chief Witzenberg said there is “no indication of criminality.”

Mr. Lopresti-Castro apparently walked from Route 205 to the Silas Lane garage in sub-zero temperatures; Chief Witzenberg speculated cold-related injuries could cause confusion but did not know Friday afternoon what the victim was doing or why. He said OPD ruled out the possibility that Mr. Lopresti-Castro got to the garage by bus, as he had not been seen on any security cameras installed in the vehicles.

SUNY Oneonta released a statement on the afternoon of January 28: “This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta. Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student’s family and friends. Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time. The college is offering grief and counseling services for students, faculty and staff and has been in touch with the student’s family to offer support.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation by OPD.

The department asks anyone with information to call them at 607-432-1113 or the SUNY Oneonta Police at 607-436-3550.