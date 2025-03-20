Advertisement. Advertise with us

SUNY Oneonta accounting and business students trained through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program are offering free basic tax return preparation and filing services through April 13. (Photo provided)

SUNY Oneonta Students Offer Free Local Tax Preparation

ONEONTA—Otsego County residents can once again get free, local tax filing assistance at SUNY Oneonta. SUNY Oneonta accounting and business students are trained through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to offer free basic tax return preparation and filing services from March 1 through April 13.

SUNY Oneonta’s VITA program is part of a three-credit class taught by Assistant Professor of Accounting Charlene Foley-Deno. Completed returns are reviewed by student coordinators and, finally, by Foley-Deno before clients return for an exit interview. At the exit interview, the team assigned to the client meets with them to review the details of their return.

SUNY Oneonta’s VITA Program helps students apply their studies with real-world experience and provides an in-demand need for free tax support in Otsego County, officials said in a press release.

“Helping people in my community with free tax preparation through VITA has been such a rewarding experience. It’s not only boosted my confidence in public speaking with classmates and clients, but also inspired me to pursue a career as a tax consultant,” said accounting major and VITA Coordinator Cortney VanWormer. “One day, I hope to run my own business and continue making a positive impact.”

The service is open to local residents, with appointments offered on Wednesdays from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. New this year, residents can make appointments at SUNY Oneonta’s ExCL Center located downtown on Dietz Street, or on campus at Alumni Hall. To schedule an appointment with SUNY Oneonta’s VITA team, e-mail vita@oneonta.edu or call (607) 436-2171.

