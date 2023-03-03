SUNY Theatre Department to Present ‘Bernhardt/Hamlet’

ONEONTA—Beginning Friday, March 3, the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department will present “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” a play written by American playwright Theresa Rebeck. The production shows the challenges faced by 19th-century actress Sarah Bernhardt in her role as Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The real-life Bernhardt performed as Hamlet in 1899, and this play captures both the drama and comedy of the international celebrity’s performance during this time.

The SUNY Oneonta production of “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is directed by John McCaslin-Doyle, professor of theatre history, dramatic literature and acting, with help from the Mask and Hammer theatre club, an active and dynamic campus organization that promotes opportunities for students of all majors to become involved in theatre activities.

Full-time production staff roles include the scenic designer/technical director/scene shop manager, the costume designer/costume shop manager and the lighting designer/assistant scene shop manager. “Bernhardt/Hamlet” features 10 student actors and one student stage manager.

“The play also discusses the ongoing struggle of what it means to be female in a male-dominated society,” said McCaslin-Doyle. “Does Hamlet need to be male? Is gender – and gender preference – the main thing that defines a character or a person?”

The “Bernhardt/Hamlet” production can be seen in the Hamblin Theater at SUNY Oneonta on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 4, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and from March 7 to 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/, in person at the Hunt Union Information Desk from Monday to Saturday between 1 and 10 p.m. and in person at the box office in the Fine Arts Center one hour before each scheduled performance.