By: Reporter  12/02/2021  11:09 am
Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's NewspapersSuper Heroes gets new executive director

Super Heroes gets new executive director

 12/02/2021    Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers
Jared Moore

Super Heroes gets new executive director

Animal rescue not-for-profit Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans has named Jared Moore as its new executive director. Jared brings over a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector. As an assistant vice president in his last position within the human services field, he led his organization through strategic planning, program development, and transitional growth, all while building strong community relations. Jared graduated from SUNY Morrisville with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology.

Jared is an area native who stays busy with his family and multi-animal household. The public is invited to meet Jared at our Shelter Warming on Sunday, December 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 160 Pony Farm Rd. in Oneonta.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *