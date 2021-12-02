Super Heroes gets new executive director

Animal rescue not-for-profit Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans has named Jared Moore as its new executive director. Jared brings over a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector. As an assistant vice president in his last position within the human services field, he led his organization through strategic planning, program development, and transitional growth, all while building strong community relations. Jared graduated from SUNY Morrisville with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology.

Jared is an area native who stays busy with his family and multi-animal household. The public is invited to meet Jared at our Shelter Warming on Sunday, December 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 160 Pony Farm Rd. in Oneonta.