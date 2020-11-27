IN MEMORIAM

Susan Borden Landon

Jan. 28, 1951-Nov. 23, 2020

The family of Susan Borden Landon, regretfully announces that Susan passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 23, 2020, after a long illness with cancer. Susan resided with her husband Tom Landon in Oneonta, NY.

A full obituary will be released at a later date, with more details including planning for a memorial service to be held sometime in January.

As per Sue’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Sue’s memory go to the Institute for Spiritual Development, the metaphysical church and learning center that Sue helped to found, with her sister Rev. Diana Friedell.

A donation button can be found on the home page at www.isdoneonta.org. Or checks made be payable to the Institute for Spiritual Development, with “Rev. Sue” on the memo line and sent to Diana Friedell, 400 County Highway 58, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are being made with the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home in Oneonta. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com.