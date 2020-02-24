Susan J. Vaughn, 52; Social Services Executive Dies In Crash

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Susan J. Vaughn, 52, who held leadership positions in Catholic Charities and Youth Care in the Seattle area, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, in Lake Stevens, Wash., as a result of a car accident.

She was born Dec. 30, 1967, in Ilion, daughter of Roger S. and Diane S. (Slocum) Vaughn of Richfield Springs.

She was educated in the Richfield Springs school system and received her B.A. in Human Services from Western Washington University in Bellingham, and her M.A. in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix in Arizona.

She was chief of operations at Catholic Charities for King County, Washington, and later chief operating officer for Youth Care, also in Washington.

Susan enjoyed hiking, sports, gardening, shopping and walking her dog Ralph.

She is survived by her parents; brother Kenneth; soulmate Matt Burdick; sons Sidney and Ryan, and grandson Shy, all of Washington, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grndparents, Sidney E. and Katherine E. (Jennings) Vaughn, and Oliver F. and Jeanette D. (Patterson) Slocum.

Arrangements are with the Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, Wash.