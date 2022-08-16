Susquehanna SPCA Hosts Gathering to Support the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill

The Susquehanna Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting a press conference in support of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill which will end the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in a retail setting while also allowing for collaboration with organizations to facilitate adoptions of animals. The conference will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. at the Susquehanna SPCA located at SQSPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown.

Present at the press conference will be retired puppy mill dogs and their adopters as well as area legislators and representatives from the New York State Animal Protection Federation and animal shelters from throughout the region such as Stacie Haynes, Executive Director, Susquehanna SPCA; Anita Vitullo, President and Founder of Staffworks and the Staffworks Fund; Libby Post, Executive Director, New York State Animal Protection Federation; Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh (D-Village of Cooperstown); Senator Peter Oberacker (R,C-District 51), and others