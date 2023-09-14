Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Stephen Sutton

Basile Should Be Next Clerk

It is my pleasure to enthusiastically endorse Jennifer Basile to be the county clerk for Otsego County.
The county clerk and staff are responsible for the recording, filing, and preserving land records and all legal documents for residents in order to safeguard this vital information forever. They are also responsible for managing the DMV on behalf of New York State.

For the past 50 years, I have conducted research for land records in several county clerk’s offices throughout New York State; for the last 25 years in Otsego County. During this time I have worked with many county clerks and their staff. I have witnessed firsthand for the past 14 years one particular person that has stood out as a dedicated, knowledgeable and hard working person. That is Jennifer Basile.

Jennifer knows, understands and has experience with every aspect of the county clerk’s office.
The residents of Otsego County are extremely fortunate to have someone on the ballot with the experience, knowledge and dedication that Jennifer has.

Without question, Jennifer has all the qualifications to be the next county clerk for Otsego County. She has earned your vote.

Stephen Sutton
Otsego Abstract Company Inc.

