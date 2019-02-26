Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Table Rock Bouldering Cuts Ribbon On Indoor Adventure Table Rock Bouldering Cuts Ribbon On Indoor Adventure 02/26/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Table Rock Bouldering Cuts Ribbon On Indoor Adventure Mayor Gary Herzig heralds Table Rock Bouldering as “a business that is exactly right for Oneonta,” at the new rock climbing venue’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 25. Standing next to the mayor are, from left, Jay Shultis, the owner, Barbara Ann Heegan, President of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, and Luke Malone, Table Rock Bouldering’s manager. In back, Eamon Connors demonstrates his gravity-defying climbing abilities. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: SUNY Oneonta Cuts Ribbon On Fitzelle Hall Hospice Cuts Ribbon On New Office Springbrook Cuts Ribbon On Facility For Families