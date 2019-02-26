Table Rock Bouldering Cuts Ribbon On Indoor Adventure

By: Libby Cudmore  02/26/2019  11:25 am
Mayor Gary Herzig heralds Table Rock Bouldering as “a business that is exactly right for Oneonta,” at the new rock climbing venue’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 25. Standing next to the mayor are, from left, Jay Shultis, the owner, Barbara Ann Heegan, President of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, and Luke Malone, Table Rock Bouldering’s manager. In back, Eamon Connors demonstrates his gravity-defying climbing abilities. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

