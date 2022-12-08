Tabor Academy Shines Spotlight on Cooperstown’s Bradley Weldon

Bradley Weldon attends Tabor Academy, an independent preparatory school located in Marion, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of William and Jeanette Weldon of Cooperstown. (Photo courtesy of Tabor Academy)

Reprinted with permission from Tabor Academy

MARION, Mass. – Whether it be on the trails, on the track, or in the classroom, Bradley Weldon ’23 brings levity, hard work and a positive attitude to every space she enters.

According to Weldon, running has been a big part of her Tabor experience.

“The cross country team was the first group of people I got close with my first year at Tabor. Through running, I have made and developed countless friendships that I will have for years to come,” she says.

Weldon is now competing in her final seasons as a Seawolf and is acting as a captain for the second year in a row. This role has been a rewarding experience, teaching her skills and values, like leadership, accountability, and teamwork that she says have set her up for success after graduation.

“Bradley is every coach’s dream as an athlete. She is devoted and motivated, and one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever worked with. She cares so much about her running, but she also cares about the team’s experience as a whole,” says Jess Karis, cross country coach and science teacher.

“Bradley leads with her incredible determination, but she also leads with her kindness, her joy, and her positivity. She always looks out for the other runners on the team, checking in with them about their own races, and bringing so many smiles and laughs to every practice and competition.”

The 2022 cross-country season has held no shortage of success for Weldon. Coach Karis attributes this to Weldon’s focus and conviction, calling her an “incredible competitor with grit that you just can’t teach or coach.”

At Buckingham Browne & Nichols School on October 9, 2022, Weldon broke her personal record—a goal she had been working toward since summer. This accomplishment was extremely fulfilling, leaving Weldon jumping for joy.

“When I crossed that finish line, I was so exhausted I could hardly stand. But, when I heard the timing official call out ‘18:40,’ I felt like I was on top of the world,” says Weldon. “Hearing my result was such a gratifying moment because I set a goal, worked hard, and was experiencing all that hard work come to life.”

Her effort and triumph did not stop there, though. Weldon went on to earn 2nd place at the ISL [Independent School League] and New England Cross Country championships the following month—a personal highlight that Weldon admits she may never forget.

“The energy at big meets like these is honestly an electric feeling. In distance running, as in most sports, you can train to be your best, but the key is being your best at the right moments,” continues Weldon. “Fortunately, I have had great coaches and teammates at Tabor, who have prepared me to be at my best in those important moments.”

Following the New England Cross Country Championships, Weldon signed her National Letter of Intent to run for Bucknell University next year. By Sippican Harbor, Pennsylvania, and beyond, Tabor Academy looks forward to cheering Weldon on whatever trails she may take.

“Tabor cross country has meant so much to me. I am so fortunate to be part of something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” exclaims Weldon. “I can’t thank my coaches or teammates enough; you guys really are the best. I will miss everyone next year and wish them all the best. GO SEAWOLVES!”