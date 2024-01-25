Letter from Assemblyman Chris Tague

Dems Willy-nilly for Too Long

Governor Kathy Hochul used the State of the State as a photo op instead of informing New Yorkers about how she plans to fix our broken state. She talked about how she intends to invest billions of dollars into welfare programs, but completely breezed over the fact that we have a $4 billion budget deficit. She failed to present a solution to the migrant crisis and instead thinks throwing money at it will solve the problem. Her “common-sense” policies still allow violent criminals to have their slates wiped clean while our public safety crisis remains untouched. She won’t make New York safer, but don’t worry, she will cough up the money to build floating pools in the city. Now she’s threatening your children’s education funding.

Gov. Hochul briefly touched on multiple problems we face, but her solutions are just fantasies. We won’t be able to do anything if we can’t get something as simple as our finances in order. Our population is struggling. People don’t want to live in New York, a state plagued by rampant crime, illegal migrants, a housing crisis and record inflation. You can’t blame people for wanting to start a family elsewhere, Gov. Hochul has made it impossible to start a life in the Empire State.

Through her ranting and raving about the “big plans” she has for New York, Gov. Hochul forgot to mention that this year Albany Democrats must be taught accountability and responsibility while we are on the brink of an economic collapse. We have let them run willy-nilly in Albany for too long with their radical policies, and now we are paying the price. My colleagues and I will take this year to stand up against radical Democrat policies. We will fight for change and fight for you.

Assemblyman Chris Tague

102nd Assembly District