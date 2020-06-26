Tearful Soccer Coach Scores ‘Inspire Award’

Fighting back tears, Unatego Soccer Coach Sue Herodes, inset at right, accepts the 2020 “Inspire Award,” presented this evening as 56 graduates received their diplomas at the Unatego Central School graduation. Herodes was selected by seniors as the teacher who had the most influence on their growth and success during their high school years. Behind her is school board President Jim Salisbury, Otego. In top photo, Valedictorian Paige McCoy smiles with satisfaction as her long list of awards and scholarships is announced. Salutatorian is Mikaila Flavell. The ceremony took place in the football field, with family members and friends spread out across the grandstand to achieve social distancing. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)