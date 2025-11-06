(Graphic provided)

Telegraph School Prepares for a Season of Music, Magic, Masks

CHERRY VALLEY—The Telegraph School invites the community to join a series of immersive workshops this fall and winter that prepare participants for Koliada, the beloved roving performance and celebration returning to Cherry Valley on February 6 and 7, 2026.

According to officials, the February 2025 Koliada “was a wonderful creation of village magic, bringing nature and the mythic to our small village of Cherry Valley, New York. This year, thanks to new grant funding, we are excited to make Koliada bigger and better, with expanded workshops and performances.”

Koliada draws from the rich Slavic heritage of Telegraph School founder and ritual artist Angelica Palmer, who is bringing this ancient village tradition back to life. It dates back to pre-Christian times in the Slavic world of Central and Eastern Europe. People dressed up as animals and spirits representing the darkness of winter and the returning sun. They went from house to house in their village, singing songs and performing skits to call back the sun and bless the fertility of the crops for the coming year. In exchange they were given gifts of food, drinks and coins.

Cherry Valley Koliada continues this tradition with a series of free workshops, a public performance, and a roving theatrical procession that travels around the village, performing for people in their homes and for passersby.

“There is a lot of fear, overwhelm and desperation in the world right now. The seasonal village rituals of Slavic Europe offer a supernatural magic that is a balm for the soul. Embodying spirits of nature and bringing love and connection to our neighbors helps us keep hold of our humanity,” said Palmer. “The world is changing rapidly and through play and connection, our community stays strong and resilient.”

Upcoming Workshops

Crafting Your Creature: Saturday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With Marc-Anthony Polizzi and Tooth, participants will begin building their Koliada creatures, experimenting with recycled materials and non-human body shapes to create costumes that inspire movement and imagination.

Intuitive Interspecies Communication (virtual): Sunday, November 9 from 1-2 p.m. Facilitated by Max Pospisil, this online session explores Slavic traditions of animals speaking during Koliada through guided meditation and imaginative practices.

Artist Talk: Rebirthing the Ancient Traditions and Songs (in person and virtual): Sunday, November 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Artist Angelica Dzeli Gosiewska Palmer traces the evolution of Koliada—from its ancient beginnings to its modern-day revival as a celebration of nature, ancestry and seasonal magic, followed by a community sing to begin learning traditional songs for the February performance.

All in-person workshops are in the Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley and are free and open to the public. Materials are provided, and donations are welcome to support the continuation of this community tradition. Registration is required at thetelegraphschool.org.