A Village for All Seasons: First Fridays, New Shops, Winter Fun

BUSINESS PROFILE

CHERRY VALLEY

The Village of Cherry Valley has lots to offer visitors all year long—shopping, dining, special events and more. Even as these cold, long days of winter persist, there is still plenty to see and do.

If you are coming through the village on Highway 166 on your way off State Highway 20, you will see the long-standing Plaide Palette, 45 Main Street, open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is run by proprietor Sue Miller, who is also the town historian. She has British, Scottish, and Irish teas, food and sundries, as well as wonderful sweaters, shawls, scarves, and accessories from around the globe. There are also rocks and crystals, books, pottery from her daughter, Mairi Meehan, and so much more.

As you make your way down Main Street, you will see Coffee & Crumb Café, 25 Main Street, set to open in the coming weeks. Renovations are in the final stages and the Codes and the Health Department are expected to sign off soon. It has been a long road, but owners Erich and Noelle Adamoschek, and Noelle’s brother, Brandon Brown, are eager to provide quality food and community. They plan to be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Monday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to start, potentially adding days and hours in the 2026 summer season as staffing allows.

Renovating the historic building has been a very involved project. They have installed a completely new plumbing system, upgraded and added new electric, completely renovated a former art studio into a commercial kitchen, built a new ADA-compliant bathroom, entrance, and ramp, installed a brand-new septic system, and resurfaced the walls, ceilings, and floors. They plan to offer focaccia, fresh bread, bagels, and breakfast treats, as well as a small breakfast and lunch menu for dining in and take-out. There will be a limited espresso menu, drip coffee, tea and other drinks available as well.

Next door to Coffee & Crumb is 25 Main Collective, at 21 Main Street, run by mosaic artist Noelle Adamoschek, where she displays her own work as well as that of 30 other artists and makers and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, year-round. She features handmade work from local artists, with everything from cards, jewelry, glass art, pottery, wood items, textiles and more. Noelle hosts classes run by collective artists (and sometimes herself) which take place in the back—which also doubles as her active studio—where she works on commission projects and pieces for the shop. Every First Friday, during an event that has been running since March 2022, Noelle hosts an opening reception for a new gallery show in addition to the collective artists and makers.

This month is the 5th Annual Youth Arts show (artists ages 14-18 from local schools and the community) on view March 6-29. Erich, of Coffee & Crumb, provides a food spread, and First Fridays also feature live music at Red Shed Ale House and an open mic hosted by The Telegraph School.

Next door to 25 Main is a brand-new business, Cherry Valley Emporium, at 19 Main Street. Featuring antiques and ephemera, the Emporium is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Come see Janet or Tracy and peruse the displays and shelves. They are open to consignment and plan to have an ever increasing and changing inventory.

As you continue down Main Street, you will see Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street. Their winter hours are Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. They have their own selection of beers on tap and in the can, and also serve wine and hard ciders. Food is provided by Phat Backs BBQ—“BBQ with bread handles.” The Ale House has live music on Saturdays and every First Friday, as well as special events such as Trivia Night every other Thursday and featured events like Line Dancing Nights.

Just a few doors down from the Ale House, at 4 Main Street, is Pink Squirrel—run by proprietor Elizabeth Graham—where you can find artisan and world-sourced items, estate treasures, clothing, décor, jewelry, small-batch treats, and much more. Right now, Elizabeth has hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Other businesses in and around Cherry Valley: The Tepee, 7632 US-20, has been in business for 76 years and is a historic landmark and favorite destination for locals and tourists alike. The Tepee is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter. The Triangle Tavern, 189 Main Street, is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight. And Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, is open Thursday through Saturday and every other Wednesday for dinner, with extended bar hours on Friday and Saturday nights.

As the winter subsides and we start to see the grass, look for the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley Bookstore, 81 Alden Street, and the Cherry Valley Market, 8 Main Street, to be back with open hours as well. And don’t forget the Cherry Valley Museum at 49 Main Street, which opens in May.

For more information about Cherry Valley businesses, First Friday, and other special events in the Village of Cherry Valley, visit www.cherryvalley.com.