TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, February 6

Winter Performance To Scare

Away the Dark Days

KOLIADA—6 p.m. Performers bring light and joy back to the dark days of winter. A troupe dressed as animals and spirits representing the darkness of winter and the returning sun travel the village, singing songs and performing skits to call back the sun and bless the crops for the coming year. Continues 2/7. Starting at 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada

BOOK CLUB—Read “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo and discuss with the group for the Banned and Challenged Authors Series. Held at 3 p.m. on 2/12. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1345623960938728&set=a.557428283091637

BOOK CLUB—Read “You Don’t Belong Here” by Elizabeth Becker and discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 2/26. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

TINY ART SHOW—Pick up a mini art kit, create a miniature masterpiece and return it to the library for display (with the kit) by 2/28. All ages, skill levels welcome. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1305751504919775&set=pcb.1305751551586437

WINTER CARNIVAL—Bring light and laughter to the dark days of winter. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/

· 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Official Warm-Up Spot. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 3-5 p.m. “Kids Free Throw Contest.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 3-5 p.m. “Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 4-6 p.m. “Spirit Tasting and Sale.” Rudy’s Wine and Liquor, 143 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 4:30-6 p.m. “SPCA Art Show.” Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

· 5:30 p.m. “Adult/Child Bowling Tournament.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 6-7:30 p.m. “Haunted Hall: Legends After Dark.” National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 6-7:30 p.m. “The Official Winter Carnival Trivia Contest.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

· 7 p.m. “Carnival Cooler—Drink Contest.” The Pratt, 50 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 7 p.m. “Musical Bingo at Brewery Ommegang.” Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

· 7-11 p.m. “Winter Karaoke.” J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

· 7:30 p.m. “Cooperstown Concert Series: Featuring the Mountain Jam Band.” Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

· 9 p.m. to midnight. “Scattered Flurries.” The Pratt, 50 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheesy ham and rice casserole, beets, cauliflower, and ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDENING—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “The Value of Insects” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Cut Stems.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

250TH ANNIVERSARY—2-8:15 p.m. “Five Docs on America.” Films about America by award-winning filmmakers. Tickets required. Continues 2/7. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—4-6 p.m. “Evan Jagels x Timothy Atticus: Improvised Gestures.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1708389123901582

DANCE—5-7 p.m. “Kindergarten-Sixth Valentine Family Dance.” Presented by the SCS Class of 2026. Donation required. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1352482006893315&set=a.466767415464783

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.” Hosted by Cooperstown Sports Booster Club. Fees apply. Cooperstown High School Café, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886515893742755&set=a.193778639683154

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Winter/Animal/Koliada.” A Cherry Valley First Friday event in collaboration with The Telegraph School’s Koliada project. Show runs through 3/1. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

LIBRARY—7 p.m. “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader Trivia Night.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

