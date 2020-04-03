Terry ‘Mike’ Clapper, 63; Longtime Sheriff’s Deputy, Courts Officer

MARYLAND – Terry “Mike” Clapper, 62, a longtime Otsego County sheriff’s deputy who then served at a courts officer, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Bassett Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Terry was born on March 31, 1957, in Oneonta, the son of Raymond and Joyce (Card) Clapper.

He was a lifelong area resident and served a distinguished career with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, having held the positions of corrections officer, corrections sergeant and civil deputy. Terry transferred to the New York State courts as a court officer in 2008, a position which he retired from in 2020.

During his tenure with the sheriff’s department, Terry was very honored to have a significant role in assisting with the implementation of security within the Otsego County office buildings.

Terry was extremely proud that he was able to attend college while raising his children and working full time. He graduated from Herkimer County Community College with an associate degree in criminal justice.

Terry was a gun enthusiast and a member of the National Rifle Association.

He was instrumental in the formation of “Cars in the Park” for classic car enthusiasts in Milford.

He loved taking his 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 to local car shows and he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Terry helped to maintain the grounds at Cook Cemetery in West Oneonta. He also took great pride in caring for his own lawn.

He is survived by his daughters, Catina Hall (Michael) of Maryland and Misty Cintron of Otego; mother, Joyce Ploutz of Otego; fiancée, JoAnn Furlan and her daughters, Gabriella and Maralina, of Cooperstown; brothers, David (Karen), Raymond (Agnes), Louis (Brenda) and Richard; sisters, Jerilynn and Susan; sister-in-law, Rose; grandchildren, Kiana, Justina, Aubrey and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Layleigh and Nevaeh; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Terry was predeceased by his father, Raymond Clapper; former spouse, Shirley Clapper; daughter, Tammy Sue Clapper; sister, Linda (Clapper) Shove; brother-in-law, Gary Shove; and brother, Mark Clapper.

A graveside service will be held in Cook Cemetery in West Oneonta.

The family will also have a Celebration of Terry’s Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Terry M. Clapper to Recreational Relief Fund for Cancer Patients, C/O Friends of Bassett, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To light a candle or express condolences for the family, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Bookhout Funeral Home in Oneonta.