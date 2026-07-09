TFC-DOS Makes Connections at Pridefest

ONEONTA—Tobacco Free Communities Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie participated in the 9th Annual Oneonta Pridefest, held Saturday, June 6 at Neahwa Park. Hosted by the Otsego Pride Alliance, the family-friendly event celebrated community, inclusion, and advocacy under this year’s theme of “Power, Resistance, Intersectionality, Dignity, Existence.”

The annual Pridefest brought together residents and visitors for a full day of activities, including a parade, live music, drag performances, a transgender remembrance ceremony, educational opportunities, vendors, and food trucks.

According to a press release, representing TFC-DOS were Nicole Schuck, community engagement coordinator, and Jordon Fernandez, youth engagement coordinator, who engaged attendees in conversations about the harmful impacts of tobacco industry marketing—particularly its long history of targeting LGBTQIA+ communities.

“We were honored to be a part of Pridefest,” said TFC-DOS Director Kristen Richardson. “This event gave us a great chance to connect with people in a welcoming, supportive space. Events like this really matter—they help us share important information, build relationships, and make sure everyone knows about the resources available to support their health and well-being.”

Richardson is a registered nurse and a certified tobacco treatment specialist.

Throughout the event, TFC-DOS provided educational resources, shared information about ongoing local initiatives, and highlighted how community members can access support and become involved in tobacco prevention efforts, officials said.

Tobacco Free Communities operates as part of the broader Tobacco-Free New York State initiative, which uses evidence-based, policy-driven and community-level strategies to reduce health inequities caused by commercial tobacco use. These efforts include raising awareness of tobacco marketing tactics, promoting tobacco-free environments and supporting healthier communities statewide.

“Research shows that LGBTQIA+ individuals experience higher rates of tobacco use, often due to stress, systemic inequities, and targeted marketing practices,” the press release reads.

TFC-DOS remains committed to addressing these disparities through education, outreach, and advocacy, officials said, and works collaboratively to reduce tobacco-related disparities through education, community partnerships, and policy initiatives that promote tobacco-free living.