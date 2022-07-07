‘The Kid Who Only Hit Homers’

screening at Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame is hosting a movie night featuring ‘The Kid Who Only Hit Homers’ starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, in the Grandstand Theater. The movie is free, but registration is required.

The film is based on the 1972 beloved children’s book of the same name by Matt Christopher. The novel is about a child, Codmeyer, who was on the verge of quitting Baseball until he was visited by the Ghost of Babe Ruth whose advice turns him into a ‘slugging hero.’

After the film there will be a Question and Answer session with the sons of the author Dale and Duane Christopher. Stop in at 1 p.m. on the same day for an author presentation where they discuss their fathers work and the making of the film. Visit https://baseballhall.org/news/museum-hosts-screening-of-the-kid-who-only-hit-homers for more information and to register.