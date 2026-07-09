The Partial Observer by Jill Holbrook

Agree to Disagree

Waldo Johnston’s submission, “A House Divided Cannot Stand,” (July 2, 2026) describes his concern that this country is deeply divided. I agree with him on that and, as well, that open, honest, and measured conversations can help. I suspect we would also agree that verifiable facts and respect for the rule of law would also be part of those honest conversations. After all, in court, we are under oath to speak the truth.

I disagree with Mr. Trump’s policies for many reasons, but Waldo Johnston’s opinion piece coinciding with the 250th celebration of the Declaration of Independence has given me new clarity. A small group of men adopted the Declaration to explain to the rest of the world why they and people in the 13 colonies they represented were declaring independence.

Most of us are probably familiar with the document’s concept of inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but the Declaration of Independence goes on to describe 28 offenses that prevented the colonists from practicing those inalienable rights. A startling number of the charges bring to mind policies that Mr. Trump has enacted or tried to enact.

Not all of the colonists’ grievances against the King of England are relevant to Mr. Trump’s policies, but below are enough to make me very concerned about the state of this country.

• He has refused his assent to laws the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

Fox News June 24, 2026—President Donald Trump announced a last-minute cancellation of the signing of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-declares-national-emergency-demands-housing-overhaul-bill-scrapped-save-act-push

• He has dissolved representative houses repeatedly, for opposing, with manly firmness, his invasions on the rights of the people.

CBS News January 22, 2025—“Trump Warns He’ll Adjourn Congress to Make Recess Appointments”

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-recess-appointments-adjourning-congress/

• He has refused for a long time to cause others to be elected.

Reuters January 15, 2026—“When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/five-takeaways-reuters-interview-president-trump-2026-01-15/

C-Span May 12, 2026—“President Trump Says He’s Willing to Send ICE, National Guard to the Polls in November”

https://www.c-span.org/clip/white-house-event/president-trump-says-hes-willing-to-send-ice-national-guard-to-the-polls-in-november/5200208

• He has made judges dependent on his will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

New York Times April 13, 2026—“How Trump Purged Immigration Judges to Speed Up Deportations”

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/09/us/politics/trump-miller-immigration-judges-purge.html

• He has kept among us, in times of peace, standing armies, without the consent of our legislatures.

CNN January 18, 2026—Minneapolis Mayor Frey: “I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government.”

https://www.cnn.com/2026/01/18/politics/video/minneapolis-mayor-jacob-frey-troops-donald-trump-ice-raids

• He has affected to render the military independent of and superior to the civil power.

NBC May 1, 2026—“Trump Says He Doesn’t Need Congressional Authorization for Iran Operations, Citing Ceasefire”

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-congressional-authorization-iran-military-operation-war-powers-rcna343094

• For imposing taxes on us without our consent:

Fox January 21, 2026—“Study Finds Americans Paying 96% of the Cost of U.S. Tariffs”

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/study-finds-americans-paying-96-cost-u-s-tariffs

• For depriving us, in many cases, of the benefits of trial by jury:

AP News August 30, 2025—“Federal judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants”

https://apnews.com/article/trump-deportations-immigration-expedited-removal-d7146e4e633426afe86031cdf14a60d4

New York Times September 9, 2025—“Trump Claims the Power to Summarily Kill Suspected Drug Smugglers”

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/04/us/politics/trump-drug-smugglers-military.html

• He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us.

CBS News January 11, 2021—“President Trump Admits Partial Blame for U.S. Capitol Riot”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdHJVcuCSmY

For me, these offenses make up what Waldo Johnston refers to as “the real issues of the day.” The Declaration of Independence proposed a government that has the consent of the people whom it will govern, a government that provides safety and happiness. I believe this proposal might lay the foundation for uniting our divided house.

Jill Holbrook is a resident of Netarts, Oregon and winters in Cooperstown.

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT NECESSARILY THE VIEW OF ALLOTSEGO AND ITS AFFILIATES.