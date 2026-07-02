The Partial Observer by Waldo Johnston

‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’

An article I read yesterday by former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger in which he expressed surprise that our visitors here for the World Cup found us welcoming, kind, generous, fun, and spirited…and not nasty and brutish as they had been told we would be, prompted me to drill deeper into the issues he raised and share them with my Cooperstown friends. These are my opinions, so I recognize many of you will disagree with many of them. But I believe that only through open, honest and measured conversations can our country avoid drastic alteration of our ways, if not ruin.

Kinzinger is right about the enthusiastic welcome America has given our World Cup guests. While they expected us to be unpleasant, bigoted, selfish, and angry largely through irresponsible social media presentations and self-serving rumors, they found us welcoming, generous, kind, and eager to help. The experience he cited of the Algerian team in Kansas is a powerful illustration of this.

So, what caused this disconnect? Disagree with me all you want, but individuals and entities, especially Democrats, have unleashed an unrelenting and passionate personal assault on Donald Trump and, by extension, on our country to maintain their power. The examples are everywhere…two impeachments with a third threatened, constant attempts to derail his policies, however legitimate and reasonable, vicious character assassinations of him and his supporters, and even outright attempts to kill him.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is an obsession that has paralyzed our nation, preventing us from addressing the real issues of the day, and has brought about division and weakness. While I concede that Trump has a boorish personality and invites discord, I choose to focus on what he has been trying to achieve, such as curtailing illegal immigration, battling crime, restoring election integrity, standing up to Iran and other countries that wish us ill, reducing fraud and wasteful spending, and ending the insidious and heretofore unimaginable antisemitism. It baffles me still why biological men are allowed to compete in girls’ sports, why charter schools are outlawed, how there can be multiple genders, and how Somali enclaves in Minneapolis and Dearborn can take over the governance of their cities.

Speaking of illegal immigrants, closing our borders, deporting known criminals, and banning totally unacceptable customs such as Sharia Law and genital mutilation is not bigotry or racism as we have been repeatedly told by virtuous liberals. It is simply following our own laws, and reducing the unsustainable financial burdens as we taxpayers provide the care they require. Those who enter our country illegally, however virtuous they may be, are still illegal even if they find refuge in our illegal “sanctuary” towns, cities and states.

In my opening paragraph, I expressed my growing concern that America faces a bleak future, if not ruin. The signs of decay are everywhere: We are deeply divided along political, racial, religious, cultural, gender and other lines. There is a growing movement toward socialism as increasing numbers of Americans become convinced by biased educators and media anchors and writers that we are an evil nation with an unforgivable history of exploitation, extortion and greed. Many also see little promise of a successful future and become captivated by the siren song that other peoples’ money will give them “free stuff” forever. Finally, there are factions, conspicuously “The Squad,” that openly admit their hatred of America and call for drastic change or outright destruction. Even traditional Democrats are beginning to worry as radicals, cheered on by such luminaries as Mamdani, Bernie, and AOC, assume more influence every day.

For more than 10 years, I have been warning of these Saul Alinsky-style movements and have received a disappointing lack of support and considerable pushback. I write this not to change opinions, but to again plead that we open our minds to other ideas and perceptions. Lincoln famously said that “a house divided cannot stand” and he could not have been more prophetic.

Thanks for reading this.

Waldo Johnston is a resident of Cooperstown and Vero Beach, Florida.

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT NECESSARILY THE VIEW OF ALLOTSEGO AND ITS AFFILIATES.