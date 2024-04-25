Members of the Oneonta Rotary Club present Rotary Club of Cooperstown President Ellen Pope with a copy of a newspaper article from 1924, announcing the founding of the Cooperstown club. Pictured with Pope (far right) are Oneonta Rotarians Paul Patterson, Cindy Struckle, Sarah Patterson and Rosalie Higgins. (Photo provided)

The Partial Observer by Bill Waller

Coop Rotarians Shine at Gala

Spectacular,” “wonderful,” “glittery,” “eye-popping”—all were heard as people entered the ballroom at The Otesaga on Thursday, April 18 for the Cooperstown Rotary Club’s 100th Anniversary Gala. Illuminated globes topped blue, white, and yellow floral arrangements made by Rotarian Hanna Bergene, on blue and gold-topped tables.

A beautiful Rotary cake and a marvelous display of the history of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown were in the rotunda and the Iroquois Room. A century of pictures of club members from years past, accounts of Rotary events over the century—it goes on and on through the years, all assembled and displayed by past President Ellen Tillapaugh and her husband, Gary Kuch.

Father Nathan Ritter delivered the invocation. President Ellen Pope welcomed the 115 attendees and introduced the guests: Central New York Rotary President Lizzy Martin, District Governor Wendy Deis, Past District Governor Rocky Martinez, retired New York State Senator Jim Seward, President Elect Vera Sosnowski from the Milford club and Presidents Paul and Sarah Patterson from the Oneonta club. Other notable guests were St. Mary’s Pastor, Fr. Michael Cambi, Bassett President and Chief Executive Officer Staci Thompson, and parents of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and Rotary Youth Leadership Academy students.

Rotarians and their guests were treated to a formal dinner and heard moving speeches from our Youth Exchange and Leadership Academy students, speaking on how their experiences changed or altered their lives. Ruey Timberg, daughter of Rotarians Edgar and Joan Badgley, led the talks with an inspirational account as to how her Brazilian exchange got her a job and set her future. Videos of YEP students from Germany, Thailand and Slovakia also recounted their positive experiences.

The highlight of the evening was a history presentation by Club Historian Ellen Tillapaugh, speaking on the founding, development and progression of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown through the past 99 years. She recounted many of the events, fundraisers and even the entry of women into Rotary.

President Ellen Pope spoke of her attraction to Rotary and her fondness for the youth program. Having lived abroad, Pope spoke of that experience and how today’s students would benefit from that choice. Margie Landers was recognized as the fine baker she is and her cake was wonderful.

District Governor Wendy Deis presented the club with a proclamation from the Rotary International president and our sponsoring club, Oneonta, presented President Ellen with a copy of the edition of “The Rotarian” from April 1924, noting our founding.

Bill Waller, club president elect, spoke of the future of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown and cited the students that presented as examples of future members and leaders. Examples of the Cooperstown club’s activities—such as the 100 hours of reading to elementary students and 100 Valentines to seniors—were noted. Waller announced how Rotary International was fighting disease and how polio cases around the world were reduced from about 350,000 in 1988 to only three in 2024. He also drew the door prize, a counted cross stitch of the word “Peace,” which was won by member Karen Mihan’s husband and donated by Rotarian Joan Badgley.

Bob Birch led us in the song originally sung at the 1924 founding, “All Hail to Rotary,” and concluded the evening with everyone singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Bill Waller is president elect of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown.