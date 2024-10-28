Coop Board of Trustees: ‘No’ to Proposed Sign Law Amendment

COOPERSTOWN–Following numerous meetings and a public hearing, the Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees voted 6-1 this evening, October 28, against a proposed amendment to the village’s existing sign law. If approved, the sign law would have been changed to allow banners to be placed on NYSEG utility poles on four streets in the Village of Cooperstown. The impetus for the proposed change was a request to hang “Hometown Heroes” banners, honoring local veterans, in the village. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was the lone vote in favor of amending the law. Reasons given against the change included concerns regarding turning over jurisdiction of sign approval and placement to NYSEG, the desire to preserve Cooperstown’s sense of place, and the temporary nature of the banners versus the timelessness of monuments. Read a full account of the meeting in this week’s “Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta,” which hit newsstands on Wednesday afternoon.