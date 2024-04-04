(Photo by Chris Walters Photography, used with permission from Destination Marketing Corp.)

The Partial Observer by Cass Harrington

Water Trail Will Drive Tourism

Tourism leaders across south-central New York are announcing the name of a new water trail being developed to attract visitors to eight counties along the Chemung and Susquehanna rivers.

The New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail is a conceptual trail, stretching 190 miles from Cooperstown to Corning. While encouraging healthy and responsible recreation, the new project seeks to spur environmental stewardship and economic growth along the riverfront and nearby communities.

According to recent tourism data:

In 2022, recreation was a $7.5 million industry in New York. (Tourism Economics)

Over the past 12 months, the average visitor to Otsego County spent $149.00 on outdoor recreation. In Steuben County, that number was $248.00, a 62 percent increase over 2022. (Zartico)

Central New York and the Finger Lakes saw an average increase of 27 percent in traveler spending in 2022, compared to 2021. (Tourism Economics)

The landing page for the trail can be found at: www.paddlethe607.com. It is being developed into a full website with paddling itineraries, and information about access points and amenities as well as maps to guide visitors along the river. You can sign up for e-mail updates at the site.

The name, “New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail,” encompasses the full area included in the trail and helps people identify where it is located. Not only does it include the Chemung and Susquehanna rivers, but, when combined with tributaries and portions of the Finger Lakes, the trail could eventually include more than 400 miles of potential water access.

“Paddle the 607” and “Fish the 607” will be used as taglines in the new trail’s branding.

The NYSBWT touches eight counties in New York State. The Chemung River flows north to south through Steuben and Chemung counties, with several tributaries in Steuben County. The Susquehanna River flows north to south through Otsego, Chenango, Broome, Tioga, and Chemung counties, with several tributaries in Cortland and Delaware counties.

The project is being led by a coalition of regional tourism organizations, including: This is Cooperstown, Visit Binghamton, Experience Tioga, Friends of the Chemung River Watershed, Chemung County and Explore Steuben.

Funding is provided by the New York State Economic Development Administration Tourism Partner Sub-Award Grant, through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Grant.

The goal of the trail is to encourage more local residents to explore the river while also attracting visitors, including “444s,” a group of experienced paddlers who travel the entire length of the Susquehanna, from Otsego Lake to the Chesapeake Bay.

Just a few hours from all of New York’s major metropolitan areas, The New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail opens up a whole new area for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Since the pandemic, the Catskills and Adirondacks have seen record visitors. Organizers are excited to invite everyone to discover the history and natural beauty we have to offer.

The trail project kicked off in 2022, when National Park Service representatives met with local stakeholders for a series of visioning workshops. The results helped shape the grant request and RFP for marketing services. The project was awarded to 2k Design of Clifton Park, who worked with the stakeholders this fall in Cooperstown and Binghamton to assess marketing opportunities and determine the toolkit needed to brand and build awareness for the trail.

The New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail is expected to launch in 2025, in conjunction with the General Clinton Canoe Regatta. Billed as the world’s longest single day flat water canoe race, the annual event attracts hundreds of paddlers from across North and South America and Europe, who race the Susquehanna River from Cooperstown to Bainbridge every Memorial Day weekend.

Because the Susquehanna River connects New York and Pennsylvania, project leaders for New York’s new trail are coordinating efforts with the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, a similar trail project underway in the Keystone State.

Cass Harrington is president and chief executive officer of Destination Marketing Corp.