Convenience, affordable prices and a welcoming atmosphere are hallmarks of The Rabbit Hole on Cooperstown’s Main Street. (Photo by Peyton Carter)

The Rabbit Hole: Family Business, Community Mission

By PEYTON CARTER

COOPERSTOWN

For many residents of the Village of Cooperstown, in recent years a quick trip to pick up a gallon of milk or a carton of eggs once meant driving across town to the grocery store. Today, thanks to The Rabbit Hole on Main Street, those everyday errands can be completed with a short walk.

The family-owned market has quickly become a favorite among locals by offering convenience, affordable prices and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects the values of its owners. The Rabbit Hole is operated by Erika Brown, her husband, Vince Brown, and their four children, making it a true family-run business. Although the Browns carefully planned their opening, they ended up launching earlier than planned during last year’s Hall of Fame Weekend.

“We were still setting up,” Erika Brown recalled. “People kept walking in asking if they could buy water, so we figured we might as well open.”

What began as an unexpected opening has grown into one of Main Street’s most unique small businesses.

The idea for The Rabbit Hole was born from a simple everyday inconvenience. With only one family vehicle, the Browns found that whoever stayed home often faced a long walk to Price Chopper just to pick up basic necessities.

“We realized there wasn’t a place in the middle of town where people could quickly grab milk, eggs or other essentials,” Erika said. “That was really the inspiration.”

Rather than competing with larger grocery stores, The Rabbit Hole focuses on providing convenience for residents and visitors who need everyday items without making a lengthy trip.

From the beginning, the Browns wanted customers to help shape the store. Shortly after opening, they introduced an item request book, where shoppers can write down products they wish were available. The family then orders many of those requested items, allowing the inventory to evolve with the community’s needs. That customer-first philosophy has helped The Rabbit Hole build a loyal following.

Erika Brown and her son, Isaac Brown, await their next customer. (Photo by Peyton Carter)

Affordable prices, freshly-squeezed lemon-ade and one of the shop’s earliest hot menu items, grilled cheese sandwiches, quickly attracted repeat customers. Since then, the menu has continued to grow, from breakfast foods to quick dinners.

One of the newest additions is a frozen beverage machine that features a different flavor each day. The changing selection has become one of the store’s most talked about attractions during the warmer months.

The frozen drinks have even led to a symbiotic partnership with nearby Rudy’s Liquor Store. Because The Rabbit Hole chooses not to sell alcohol and Rudy’s cannot sell mixed beverages with chasers, customers often visit both businesses to pick up the ingredients necessary to create their own frozen cocktails.

“It’s worked out well for both of us,” Erika said.

Flexibility is another hallmark of the business. While The Rabbit Hole opens every morning at 6 a.m., closing time depends entirely on the activity downtown.

“Our policy is, if the lights are on and people are on the street, we’re open,” Erika said.

Some evenings the doors close around 9 p.m., while busy summer weekends have kept the family serving customers until midnight.

As the seasons change, so does the business.

During the fall and winter months, The Rabbit Hole transforms into more of a neighborhood café, serving authentic Turkish coffee alongside traditional Turkish delight in honor of Erika’s mother, who is Turkish.

Erika said authenticity is important to her family. In Turkish culture, coffee is meant to be enjoyed slowly while sitting and socializing, rather than taken to go.

“My mother is very passionate about keeping that tradition alive,” Erika said.

Traditional Turkish coffee machine with copper turkish coffee pots used to make the coffee. The “Item Request” book next to the machine is where people can share their ideas and thoughts about what the store should add. (Photo by Peyton Carter)

The Browns also emphasize supporting other local businesses. The Rabbit Hole stocks products from nearby farms and small businesses whenever possible, giving customers access to locally made, high-quality products while helping strengthen the regional economy.

Although tourism plays an important role in Cooperstown, Erika said the store’s mission has remained the same since day one.

“It’s for the locals,” she said.

That commitment has helped The Rabbit Hole stand out as one of the few businesses on Main Street that remains open throughout the year, serving residents long after the tourist crowds leave.

Like any new business, The Rabbit Hole continues to adapt. Erika said the biggest challenge has been learning what products resonate with customers and which ideas need adjusting. Still, the family remains optimistic.

With a willingness to listen to customers, experiment with new offerings and maintain a welcoming environment, the Browns hope The Rabbit Hole will continue growing into one of Main Street’s cornerstone businesses.

More than just a neighborhood market, it has already become a gathering place where convenience, community and family come together. One customer, one conversation and one requested grocery item at a time.