By: Larissa Ryan  01/21/2021  2:00 pm

THIS WEEK — January 21, 2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Jan. 21, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Sonya Galley hugs Bindi in front of the pen where the rescue happened. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Obstacles Aplenty On C-19 Shots

Fresh Energy’s Needed To Implement Reforms

New Lisbon Farm Dog Best In U.S.

James Dean, Village Trustee, And Much More

EDITORIAL

Inauguration 2021 Chance For New Beginning

LETTERS

Senator Thanks YOU

HERZIG: After COVID, Many Projects Will Happen

Food For Thought

BERKSON: Talk About Coop d’Etats!

MORKAL-WILLIAMS: College Campuses Opening Again. Are We Sure It’s A Good Idea?

NORTHRUP: Greatest Generation Veterans Would Have Cringed

AllOTSEGO.life

Hartwick Goal: Thriving Grads With Lifelong Loyalty

Worchester Man, Paralyzed At 11, Moves Into Dream Home At 31

History Columns

Bound Volumes: January 21, 2021

Hometown History: January 21, 2021

OBITUARIES

Wayne J. Balnis, Jr.

Barbara Duell Hewitt

Irene M. Johnson



