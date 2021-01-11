IN MEMORIAM

Private Rites Jan. 30 In Oneonta

ONEONTA – Susan Holmes Borden Landon peacefully departed this life on Nov. 23, 2020, at her home in Oneonta. The love of many and her own great spiritual strength will guide the rest of her journey.

Sue was born as the second daughter to Leon and June Borden, in a large family of seven children. Growing up close, making music together and spending summers in the Adirondacks left an impression, and Sue went from being the boss of the Borden kids to the core of a rich family life.

Sue spent many years surrounded by family, creating a hub for family activities, all with her signature brand of well-organized but whimsical fun.

Sue’s most fulfilling work was always as a teacher or guide in some form. After earning a Master’s degree in Communication Education from SUNY Oneonta in 1974, she married Tom, her loving and supportive partner for life. Sue worked as a teacher of speech and communications at Montgomery College, and her talents for communication continued to serve her as her career shifted to the spiritual realm.

Sue had long been active as a spiritual savant, and in 2009, she became an ordained minister with the Institute for Spiritual Development in Washington D.C. Her role there continued to grow, and in 2012-14 she served as director and pastor. After moving to Oneonta, she and sister Diana founded the Institute for Spiritual Development, Oneonta.

Sue created magic in the lives of those around her. She had many tricks up her sleeve for this purpose, tailored by her intuition to fit the needs of those on the receiving end. She saw the opportunity for greatness in us, and she made sure we got there.

Sue will be missed by husband, Tom; siblings Ellan (Lenny) Brussee, Cathie Porter-Borden, Lee (Roberta) Borden, Robert (Salli Jo) Borden, Diana (Ben) Friedell, John (Sharon) Borden, and Susan Borden; as well as extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Sue’s memory go to the Institute for Spiritual Development. Donations can be made at www.isdoneonta.org, or checks made be payable to the Institute for Spiritual Development, with “Rev. Sue” on the memo line, and sent to Diana Friedell, 400 County Highway 58, Oneonta, NY 13820.

A private memorial service to celebrate Sue’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, facilitated by the Lewis Hurley Pietrobono Funeral Home (www.lhpfuneralhome.com), 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY, which may be attended via Zoom.