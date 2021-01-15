Barbara Duell Hewitt, 69; OHS Grad Raised Champion Morgan Horses

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Barbara Duell Hewitt, who was raised in Oneonta and went on to raise world champion Morgan horses in Virginia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, losing her final battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Her loving family was at her bedside.

Barbara was born in Las Cruces, N.M., on Sept. 9, 1951. The family lived in Kansas with generations of family until Barbara was 7, when she moved to Oneonta with her family.

Barbara graduated from Oneonta High School in 1969, and from SUNY Oneonta in 1973, with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

She attended graduate school at SUNY Geneseo, earning her permanent New York State teaching certification. Barbara taught junior high biology in Pittsford in 1976-78, enjoying the school, her colleagues and the energetic age group of students.

Barbara married the love of her life, Mike, in June, 1976.

Barbara bred and raised world champion and family pleasure Morgan horses on her Sweet Promise Farm in the White Oak area of Stafford County. Barbara’s Radiance Morgans are cherished by many families for their willing attitudes, pleasant temperaments and beauty. She served on the board of the American Morgan Horse Association.

Barbara also loved her dogs, cats, fish (especially fancy guppies), Guinea hens and chickens.

Her three children, her husband, Mike, and a few dear friends meant the world to her. Barbara had a unique, quiet goodness.

She was exceptionally smart. She embraced working on her picturesque farm and joyfully raised her children there. Barbara possessed a quiet elegance and a sweet calmness. We will miss her deeply.

She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Bonnie O’Donnell; husband, Mike; three children, Meghan Castner (Bill), John Hewitt (Nicole) and Amanda Pruett (Daniel); four grandchildren, Meredith and Peter Castner, George Pruett and Michael (Morgan) Hewitt; and four brothers, Steve Duell (Peggy), Roger Duell (Debbie), Robert Duell and Scott Duell (Melanie).

Barbara was predeceased by her father, Roy Duell.

Interment will be private.