Thomas E. Porteus, 86; NYSEG Retiree With Commitment To 4H

ONEONTA – Thomas E. Porteus, 86, a NYSEG retiree with a lifelong commitment to 4H, including as a judge at the Otsego County Fair, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Chestnut Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Aug. 1, 1933 in Milford, the son of James and Fanny (Potter) Porteus. Tom graduated from Milford High School, and was an Army veteran. He married Lois Thompson on Nov. 1, 1958 in Oneonta.

Joining NYSEG, he spent his career there, retiring in August 1992.

As a youth, he was a 4-H Club member, and as an adult remained very active with 4-H as a club leader and enjoyed being a judge at the Otsego County Fair. Twice he was awarded 4-H national level trips, as a youth member to Chicago in 1952 and as a Club Leader to Washington, DC in 1972.

Tom was an active swim team parent, an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed being a part of the Golden Guernsey coffee crew. He was also a talented woodworker and blacksmith.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Porteus of Oneonta; two sons, Jeff (Victoria) Porteus of Davenport and Kevin Porteus (Mary Beth Jensen) of Orchard Park; grandchildren, Sunny (Jonathan) McDermott, Brittany (Jacob) Baxendale, Connor Porteus and Kyle Porteus; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Morgan, Johnny, Aubrie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, James and Earl Porteus.

The family would like to extend a special mention of gratitude to the staff and care givers at Chestnut Park Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. with the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. The Rev. Judith A. Thistle will officiate.

The burial with military honors will follow at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cooperative Extension 4-H or the charity of one’s choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com