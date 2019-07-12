Three Dozen Line Streets

In ‘Lights For Liberty’ Vigil

Joining the nationwide “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps,” nearly three dozen people lined Dietz Street near the corner with Main St, singing “This Land Is Your Land,” with cars honking in approval as they drove by. They held candles, signs, and letters spelling out “End Concentration Camps.” At right, Katie Boardwell, helped organize the vigil because “children cannot be in cages.” John Maier, center in the plaid shirt, came to the vigil from Treadwell. “I can’t believe there are concentration camps in the U.S. in my lifetime,” he said. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)