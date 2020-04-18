THUMBS UP! Enthusiastic Senator Seward Greets Celebratory Parade On His Rebound

THUMBS UP!

Enthusiastic Senator Seward Greets

Cavalcade Celebrating His Rebound

In front of his North Main Street home, State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, gives a thumbs up at 2 p.m. today to a parade organized by fellow members of the Milford Methodist Church to celebrate his return from Albany Medical Center and his continuing recuperation at home. Wife Cindy, inset, joined him in waving to their friends and supporters. Suffering from coronavirus, the senator rebounded from an induced coma and being on a ventilator to return home last Monday. Lola Rathbone, who organized the parade, said she decided on an auto cavalcade because it would ensure social distancing was maintain. Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny was organizing a walk-by parade on Sunday, but delayed it to a later date due to the same concern. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)