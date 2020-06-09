Tillapaugh, Katz, Endorse Buttermann For Assembly

Debate Held Tonight Over Zoom

COOPERSTOWN – Ahead of his democratic primary debate against Corey Mosher, Assembly candidate Dan Buttermann has received endorsements from Mayor Jeff Katz and current Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh for the 121st Assembly District seat.

“I’ve known Dan for years,” said Katz. “He’s a great listener, engaged and active, and a thoughtful person. More than that, he’s a good and decent man, exactly the kind of person we need in the Assembly. I fully endorse Dan Buttermann for Assembly in the 121st District.”

“I am delighted to support Dan because I know he supports us,” said Tillapaugh. “Since I first met Dan, I have been impressed by his service and involvement to our area. This is what we need in Albany—a partner that will serve each and every one of us. He has done the work, has the ideas, and is willing to listen to constituent needs.”

Buttermann will debate Mosher via Zoom tonight at 7 p.m. in an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oneonta and Cooperstown. Up to 500 viewers can connect to the debate using a Zoom link that will be provided on the LWV Facebook pages, as well as the Oneonta LWV website (www.lwvoneonta.org).

The Democratic primary in the 121st District is planned Tuesday, June 23. The winner will challenge Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield on Nov. 3.

“It is a thrill to have Mayors Tillapaugh and Katz endorse my campaign. I have long admired their advocacy for Cooperstown and how they work together to enhance the unique position Cooperstown holds in our district,” said Buttermann. “Cooperstown is a name that reaches well beyond our county and state, which brings many thousands of visitors each year. This means there is a great deal of work done by the Cooperstown Mayor and Trustees to ensure that services for residents are met. But they need support too. I look forward to working with Mayor Tillapaugh to ensure the value of Cooperstown continues to benefit our district.”