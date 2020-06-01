Buttermann, Mosher Will Debate Via Zoom

COOPERSTOWN – Democratic Assembly candidates Daniel Buttermann of Oneonta and Corey Mosher of Hamilton will debate via Zoom 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oneonta and Cooperstown.

The Democratic primary in the 121st District is planned Tuesday, June 23. The winner will challenge Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield on Nov. 3.

The candidates will make introductory statements and answered e-mailed questions. Up to 500 viewers can connect to the debate using a Zoom link that will be provided on the LWV Facebook pages, as well as the Oneonta LWV website (www.lwvoneonta.org).

Buttermann is a member of the Oneonta School Board, has served as a member of the Community Action Partnership and is co-founder and executive producer for TEDxOneonta. An insurance claims specialist at NYCM, he graduated from the University of Arizona and received an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Mosher is a fourth-generation family farmer and a partner at Mosher Farms. He has served on the Boards of the Madison County Cooperative Extension and the state Vegetable Growers’ Association.

There are four Assembly Districts in Otsego County, but the 121st includes most county municipalities, including Oneonta, Cooperstown and Richfield Springs, the three biggest.

The District includes all of Madison County and the southern portion of Oneida County.