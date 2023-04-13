Time Out Briefs: April 13, 2023

Railway Society To Meet This Friday

NEW HARTFORD—The Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will meet on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corners of French and Burrstone roads. Chapter President Harry Lenz will conduct the business portion of the meeting, including reports on the annual banquet, New York Central 6721, the Adirondack Railroad and the Schuyler Street Switch Tower, among other topics. After the break, Vice President Bradford Paulson will show the DVD “Juiced,” about the last three interurban freight haulers in the U.S. The meeting is open to anyone who enjoys railroads, railroad history, trolleys, interurban operations and electric railroading in general. For more information, call (315) 275-1223 or e-mail bpaulson909@msn.com.

Steampunk & Oddities Expo in Worcester

WORCESTER—Eastern Otsego Farmers Market and Seamstress & Co. invite local residents to the Steampunk & Oddities Expo on April 15. The event will feature steampunk and goth artisans, antiques, and a room dedicated to psychics and healers. Food vendors will include AJ’s Smokin BBQ, Sack O’ Spuds and Drippy Sips. Cosplay is encouraged. The Expo will take place at Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bigger Dreams Productions to Stage Vagina Monologues

ONEONTA—Bigger Dreams Productions will stage Eve Ensler’s iconic “The Vagina Monologues” at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on April 15 and 16. The play is directed by Brooke Tallman. Admission is $20.00 and 25 percent of proceeds will be donated to Family Planning of South Central New York. Please bring menstrual products or other hygiene products to donate. The show begins at 8 p.m. on April 15 and at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 16. Tickets are available at www.biggerdreamsproductions.org. This production contains mature content.

Glimmer Globe Theatre Auditioning for ‘The Tempest’

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will hold open auditions for a new production of Shakespeare’s fantastical final work, “The Tempest.” In-person auditions will take place at FAM on Thursday, April 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. Register for a time slot at FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions. Video submissions will also be accepted. All roles are currently open and actors of all experience levels are encouraged to audition. All actors offered a role will receive a stipend of $350.00-$700.00 depending on the size of the role. The summer performances take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from July 12 through August 10 in the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater on the shore of Otsego Lake. For more information, visit FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions.

DOHS To Host Program on High Temperature, Birds

ONEONTA—Avian physiology and behavior instructor Dr. Casey Coomes will present a slideshow on how rising temperatures are affecting birds all over the world on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street. Climate change poses a huge threat to the persistence of songbirds in North America, where almost 30 percent of birds have been lost in the last 50 years. In this Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society event, Coomes will discuss how heat can influence bird survival, reproduction and even the songs they sing.

Coomes’ work with birds began when she attended college at Transylvania University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology. She then went on to earn a PhD from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she focused her research on the effects of high temperatures on communication in zebra finches. Coomes is currently a visiting instructor and PRODiG (“Promoting Recruitment, Opportunity, Diversity, Inclusion and Growth“) Fellow at SUNY Oneonta.

Refreshments will be available before the presentation, which is free and open to the public. Winners of the DOAS Optics Raffle will be announced at the conclusion of the program. For more information, visit info@doas.us.

New Choir Program for Children in Del-Otsego!

COOPERSTOWN—Enrollment has begun for the Cooperstown Children’s Choir, a new musical opportunity for children in the Delaware-Otsego county region. The program begins rehearsals on Friday, April 28 and is open to children aged 7-12. Participants will learn classic pop and rock and roll songs, and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for an end-of-session performance. There will also be opportunities for kids who would like to try some solo singing.



The choir is led by musician and music educator Dana LaCroix.



”The idea behind the project is to give kids an opportunity to meet, work together, and learn and grow through music. Our goal is to have the choir perform at local events, which will be a great experience for the kids and the community alike. Nothing brings people together like children and music,” said LaCroix.



The fee for participation is $100.00 per child. Rehearsals will take place at the First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, on Fridays from 3:15-4:15 p.m. April 28 through June 16, with a performance the weekend of June 17-18 (time and location to be announced). To register, contact the Cooperstown Children’s Choir at CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com or call (607) 304-1359.