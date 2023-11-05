‘Time Out’ Briefs: May 10, 2023

Dining and Entertainment Briefs: May 10, 2023

Dine Out For a Cause Continues This Month

OTSEGO COUNTY—Helios Care’s Dine Out For a Cause fund-raising campaign continues this month at dining establishments in Delhi, Oneonta, Cooperstown and Unadilla. The program is intended to raise awareness and support for Helios Care and participating restaurants. This month’s venues include: Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi on Mondays and Tuesdays from May 1 through June 6; Social Eats Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta, on Tuesdays from May 1 through May 31; Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30-8 p.m.; and The Unadilla Diner, 198 Main Street, Unadilla, on Thursday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juried Art Show Opens This Friday

CANAJOHARIE— Contemporary and traditional art genres including oil, acrylic, gouache, and watercolor paintings, photography, and sculpture, will be featured in the “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show” when it opens Friday, May 12 in the Regional Art Galleries of the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library. Juror Eden Compton of Saratoga Springs has selected 42 pieces by 37 artists from across New York State. The show runs through July 23 with a public reception and awards presentation on Saturday, May 20 from 1-4 p.m. Awards are sponsored by Golden Artist Colors and Blick Art Materials. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library are located at 2 Erie Boulevard. For more information, visit arkellmuseum.org or call (518) 673-2314.

First Film Adaptation of King’s ‘The Monkey’ Premieres Saturday

ONEONTA—“The Monkey,” a film written and directed by former Laurens resident Spencer Sherry, will be premiered at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center this Saturday, May 13 with showings at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Admission is free; concessions and a cash bar for ages 21+ will be available. Based on the short story by famed horror writer Stephen King, “The Monkey” has a run time of 60 minutes and features Mark Koenig, Lilly Moran, Vaden Thurgood and John Romeo, and costume design by Natalie Wrubleski of Cooperstown. In the movie, after a near-fatal accident, soon-to-be father Pete Shelburn begins to suspect that his past has come back to haunt him. With his own father at death’s door and his brother refusing to make amends with him, he’s forced to save his family by confronting a nightmare from his childhood: a cursed cymbal-clapping toy monkey. This story by King, first published in his 1985 collection of short fiction titled “Skeleton Crew,” has never before been adapted. In June of 2021, after what Sherry describes as “some Hail Mary e-mails and phone calls,” he secured the rights to the story. He began shooting in June of 2022, filming at more than a dozen locations across the Capital Region and employing an almost exclusively local cast and crew. After almost two years, the first-ever adaptation of “The Monkey” is now audience-ready. Not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, the film contains strong language, disturbing images and brief nudity.

Friends of Village Library Book Collection Is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, May 13, Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host the first of two book collections in preparation for its annual Summer Book Sale to be held June 24 through July 2. Drop-off is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fair Street entrance to the Village Hall, located at 22 Main Street. All proceeds will benefit the library. Donations of used books in good condition are welcome, including paperback and hard cover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, arts and crafts books, and cookbooks. Outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias and textbooks will not be accepted. Movies on DVD and audiobooks on CD are also acceptable; VHS tapes and cassette tapes are not. FoVL reserves the right to reject donations of damaged books or those in exceptionally poor condition. The second book collection is set for Saturday, June 17.

Caroga Lake Music Festival Strings To Perform

COBLESKILL—On Mother’s Day eve, Saturday, May 13, the Cobleskill United Methodist Church will present a free concert at 7 p.m. to celebrate spring and moms. The performance, by the Caroga Lake Music Festival strings, will be held in the Church Sanctuary located at North Grand and Chapel streets. The select group of professional musicians from the Caroga Lake Summer Music Festival, who have appeared recently at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, is performing as part of a spring preview tour. Local a capella singing group New Day, Voices of Schoharie County will join the Caroga quartet in a special number during the program.